Denton ISD bus driver no longer with the district after accusation of ‘driving erratically'

No students were harmed, the district says, after receiving reports of a school bus driver driving erratically Tuesday

By Frank Heinz

A Denton ISD school bus driver placed on leave earlier this week after being accused of driving erratically is no longer employed by the school district.

The Denton ISD said Friday that after a "thorough investigation," the district no longer employs the driver who was behind the wheel of Bus 116.

The decision comes after the parents of students who rode Bus 116 home from Evers Park Elementary were told the driver had been placed on administrative leave after being accused of driving the bus recklessly Tuesday afternoon.

In a letter to parents, the district said no children were harmed in the incident but that police were called to ensure all of the children got home safely.

"The safety of our students is always of the utmost importance," the school district said in a statement. "Our Transportation Department is committed to ensuring that each of our students starts and ends their day with safe and efficient transportation, and we do not take that responsibility lightly."

The district said it could not confirm any other information about the allegation and that the Denton Police Department and school district were still investigating.

