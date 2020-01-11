Arlington

Deadly Stabbing in Arlington, Police Investigating

Police in Arlington are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 5700 block of Prescott Drive at 2:44 a.m.

Officers found 30-year-old Antonio Daniel Merle suffering from a stab wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said they are interviewing persons of interest they may have knowledge of what happened, but so far no arrest have been made.

Anyone with information about the crime is ask to call Detective Trish Walker at 817-575-3214, or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

