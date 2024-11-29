Deadline to adopt for Salvation Army Angel Tree fast approaching

Time is running out to change a life this holiday season.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud partners of the Salvation Army of North Texas Angel Tree giving program.

The deadline to adopt an angel is coming up in just a few days on December 7.

With the busy holiday shopping weekend comes an opportunity to grab a tag from the Angel Tree set up at most North Texas malls.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

A record of more than 41,000 kids, adults with special needs, and seniors are registered for this year's angel tree. As of Friday, Nov. 29. There are about 4,000 angels left that need to be adopted.

Donors can adopt registered Angels in their county online, or at participating retail locations:

NorthPark Center

8687 N Central Expy

Dallas, TX 75225

Galleria Dallas

13350 Dallas Pkwy

Dallas, TX75240

Golden Triangle Mall

2201 S. I-35E

Denton, TX 76205

The Shops at Willow Bend

6121 W Park Blvd

Plano, TX 75093

The Parks at Arlington

3811 S. Cooper Street

Arlington, TX 76015

North East Mall

1101 Melbourne Rd

Hurst, TX 76053

Hulen Mall

4800 S. Hulen St.

Fort Worth, TX 76132

The typical Angel Tree wish list may include new clothing, shoes, toys and games, and essential hygiene and care products.

Once the new, unwrapped items have been purchased, return them to your local Salvation Army location between now and December 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click HERE for The Salvation Army locations.

On Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and Dec. 7, you can drop off the gifts through a drive-thru drop-off from 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. at multiple sites across North Texas. It is very important that you include the corresponding Angel tag to make sure the gifts can be delivered to your Angel.

Click HERE for drive-thru drop-off locations.

If you are unable to adopt an Angel and still want to help, consider making a financial donation to The Salvation Army or volunteer to help sort gifts for distribution. Volunteers are vital to help The Salvation Army deliver gifts to 4,600 Angels per day.

Many of these families are going through similar situations with tight budgets and having to choose between Christmas gifts or putting food on the table.

"Sometimes they are being forced to think things through, like what groceries can I do without? Can I be a little late on the electric bill this month? How long can I get away with delaying rent in order to make sure my child wakes up on Christmas morning and experiences what other children do,” said Major Dawn McFarland with the Salvation Army of North Texas.

The Salvation Army says they are seeing more families with five or more children that are needing assistance, especially in the struggling economy post-pandemic.

" I just do not think there is any better feeling than knowing, that when I wake up on Christmas morning, somebody who might have had a really bad morning is going to have a wonderful one, because Santa has put something under that tree. And I got to be a part of that,” McFarland added.