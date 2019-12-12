Deadline Approaches for Dallas Home Improvement Programs Offered Through City

Need some assistance for home repairs? Time is running out for Dallas homeowners to apply for the city's home improvement and preservation program. The deadline to apply is Friday.

The program offers grants and low cost loans to qualified homeowners in Dallas who need some help taking care of needed repairs. The grants and loans help cover things like roof repairs and removal of lead-based paint. Go here for the application and here for more information on the program.

“Programs like these help people with low to moderate incomes get the repairs they need to bring their homes up to code, at an affordable cost,” said David Noguera, Director of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization in a statement. “The improved safety and accessibility translates into a better quality of life for the homeowner.”