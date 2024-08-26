DART train collides with vehicle at intersection, 1 injured

Dallas-Fire Rescue responded to a call of a DART train and car collision Monday late afternoon that left one person injured.

The accident happened at the intersection of South Lancaster Road and East Ledbetter Drive around 4 p.m. on Monday.

First responders were able to pull the driver out of the vehicle after reports of the driver being pinned in the car.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital in an undisclosed condition, according to DFR.

DART Blue Line passengers may experience delays due to an incident near Ledbetter Station. Our apologies for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. — DARTAlerts (@DARTAlerts) August 26, 2024

DART posted on social media Monday that Blue Line passengers may experience delays due to the crash.