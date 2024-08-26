Dallas

DART train collides with vehicle at intersection, 1 injured

First responders had to pull the injured driver from the vehicle

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dallas-Fire Rescue responded to a call of a DART train and car collision Monday late afternoon that left one person injured.

The accident happened at the intersection of South Lancaster Road and East Ledbetter Drive around 4 p.m. on Monday.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

First responders were able to pull the driver out of the vehicle after reports of the driver being pinned in the car.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital in an undisclosed condition, according to DFR.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

DART posted on social media Monday that Blue Line passengers may experience delays due to the crash.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us