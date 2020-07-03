DART

DART Riders Required to Wear Face Coverings Starting Friday

The new requirements will begin at noon on Friday in response to the increased spread of COVID-19

DART has announced that passengers will be required to wear face coverings while on DART vehicles or properties in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order.

According to DART, the new requirements will begin at noon on Friday in response to the increased spread of COVID-19.

DART said the face coverings or masks should cover both the mouth and nose.

Masks or face coverings will be required for passengers riding DART buses, trains and paratransit vehicles, and Trinity Railway Express trains. They will also be required at DART stations, on platforms, in buildings, and on board the Dallas Streetcar.

