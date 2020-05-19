Dallas

DART Making Bus Service Changes in June

By Hannah Jones

NBC 5 News

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is making several changes to bus service in June.

According to DART, Flex Routes 840, 841, 843, and 870, which serve South Irving, the Telecom Corridor, South Plano, and East Plano respectively, will become local routes and will no longer “flex” away from their designated stops.

Bus schedules, routing, and numbering will remain unchanged.

For customers traveling to DFW Airport on Route 408, the Airport Rental Car Facility will be the new temporary end of line location. Customers wishing to continue their journey to the airport can do so via the purple rental car shuttles.

The detour on Route 542, which travels between the Cockrell Hill Transfer location and 8th & Corinth Station, will be changed from a temporary detour to a permanent detour.

