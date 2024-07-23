DART continues repairs after fire engine falls from highway

DART continues repairs this week after a Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) engine drove off an elevated roadway at I-345 Expressway and South Good Latimer Expressway Sunday morning.

DART hopes to have the repairs completed by Wednesday, July 24.

Early Sunday, July 21, a fire truck fell from the highway on DART tracks below near Interstate 345 and South Good Latimer Expressway.

Due to these ongoing repairs, commuters will experience substantial delays to their travels until at least through Wednesday, July 24, according to DART.

According to DART, they will continue to operate a bus bridge during this time; this series of shuttle buses will be available for passengers who are traveling within the Central Business District, picking up and dropping off at the following locations:

• Cityplace/Uptown

• Deep Ellum

• Pearl/Arts District

• West End

• EBJ/Union

• Victory

Transportation tips for DART riders are as follows according to DART: