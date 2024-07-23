DART continues repairs after fire engine falls from highway

DART continues repairs this week after a Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) engine drove off an elevated roadway at I-345 Expressway and South Good Latimer Expressway Sunday morning.
DART hopes to have the repairs completed by Wednesday, July 24.
Early Sunday, July 21, a fire truck fell from the highway on DART tracks below near Interstate 345 and South Good Latimer Expressway.
Due to these ongoing repairs, commuters will experience substantial delays to their travels until at least through Wednesday, July 24, according to DART.
According to DART, they will continue to operate a bus bridge during this time; this series of shuttle buses will be available for passengers who are traveling within the Central Business District, picking up and dropping off at the following locations:
• Cityplace/Uptown
• Deep Ellum
• Pearl/Arts District
• West End
• EBJ/Union
• Victory
Transportation tips for DART riders are as follows according to DART:
- Please note these buses are traveling in a circular direction from one station to the next, and will be marked as “Shuttle."
- Passengers who utilize the St Paul/Akard location will board a shuttle which will take them to the CBD West location, where they will board the buses marked Shuttle that will drop off at the locations listed above.
- These buses are providing service to the stations listed above in place of the usual light rail service and will help passengers make connections to lightrail trains.
- For passengers who use the Orange line between City Place/Uptown and Parker Road stations, please note that you should board Red Line trains to make your connections. Once in the Central Business District, board the bus bridge to your final destination.
- For passengers traveling to DFW Airport: board the shuttle to get to Victory Station and then board the orange line to get to the airport.