4 Dallas firefighters injured after engine drove off elevated roadway

Four firefighters were transported to the hospital, it is unclear what caused the accident

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

A Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) engine drove off an elevated roadway at I-345 Expressway and South Good Latimer Expressway Sunday morning.

Initial reports stated the vehicle drove off the road at about 6:00 a.m. and landed on DART tracks below.

Four DFR members were transported to Baylor University Medical Center, their conditions are unknown, according to a statement from DFR.

According to the statement, it is unclear what caused the accident and if other vehicles were involved.

Parts of I-345, South Good Latimer, Routh Street and the DART Rail system have been closed off to all traffic.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

