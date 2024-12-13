driven to death

Dallas traffic deaths top 2023, leaders push for change on deadliest street

City working with law enforcement partners to increase patrols in 'speed danger zones'

By Scott Friedman and Eva Parks

The traffic death toll in Dallas has already surpassed last year’s total, with more than two weeks left in 2024, according to an analysis of Texas Department of Transportation data by NBC 5 Investigates.

So far this year, 207 people have died in crashes on Dallas streets, compared to 205 in 2023.

On Friday, city and state leaders held a news conference to update plans to address safety concerns on the city’s deadliest roadway: Loop 12. For another year, Loop 12 earned that unwanted title with 21 fatal crashes this year alone.

“Five years, my friends. Citywide, nearly 500 accidents involving serious injury have taken place on Loop 12,” said State Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) at a news conference at Dallas City Hall.

L-R: Dallas interim Chief of Police Michael Igo, Dallas City Councilwoman Carolyn King Arnold and Texas Sen. Royce West.
West stepped forward to address the concerns on Loop 12 earlier this year, on the heels of an NBC 5 investigation that identified systemic dangers on the loop. Dangers include high speeds, an outdated roadway design, and a lack of safe places for pedestrians to cross the street.

In one spot near Loop 12 and Bonnie View Road, NBC 5 Investigates found five pedestrians had died in less than a year. The death toll at that location has since increased to seven.

“The information that was provided by your station helped us focus with laser certainty on trying to get something done and bringing together the city, the state,” West said in an interview with NBC 5 Investigates.

In the wake of NBC 5’s reporting, West pulled together TxDOT, the City of Dallas and the North Texas Central Council of Governments. They have pledged to install more than a dozen new protected pedestrian crossings on Loop 12 over the next 18 months.

The city and state also lowered the speed limit on the loop and installed bold new speed signs, even speed limit numbers painted on the pavement. They have also promised to re-examine the road's design to help address the high speeds.

Dallas police joined West at Friday’s news conference. Interim Chief of Police Michael Igo revealed the city is using new software to identify stretches of road where speeds are too high.

Dallas interim Chief of Police Michael Igo.
“It's based on GPS tracking and it monitors those vehicles that are going through those areas,” said Igo.

When the software flags a speed danger zone, police can deploy additional officers to that location to conduct speed patrols.

It's really given us some good feedback on areas we needed to address,” Igo said.

Dallas City Councilwoman Carolyn Arnold said Friday that she is seeking help from other regional law enforcement agencies to assist Dallas police with controlling speeds on Loop 12. 

“We are reaching out to all law enforcement and public safety partners to help us in this corridor,” Arnold said.

Meanwhile, the city is also pleading with drivers to help reduce speeds and deaths.

Igo said drivers would notice an increased speed enforcement presence on Loop 12, and he urged people to call 911 to report extreme speeds and erratic driving.

”I'm encouraging everybody to slow down because you will see police officers on that stretch of the road,” Igo said. 

