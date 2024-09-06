Dallas ISD middle school student hit, killed by car on E. Ledbetter Drive/Loop 12

Dallas police are investigating the death of a teenager who died Friday morning after being hit by a car on E. Ledbetter Drive near Marsalis Avenue.

A Dallas ISD spokeswoman confirmed the teen was a Boude Storey Middle School student walking to school when the crash occurred a little before 8 a.m.

Police said the teen was transported to a local hospital, where he died, and that the driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police have not confirmed the cause of the crash, and it's unclear if the driver will face any charges.

LOOP 12 IS THE DEADLIEST ROADWAY IN DALLAS

East Ledbetter Drive is part of Loop 12, the deadliest roadway for traffic crashes in Dallas, according to an analysis of TxDOT crash data by NBC 5 Investigates.

For months, the NBC 5 Investigates series “Driven to Death” has highlighted the dangers of Loop 12. Safety experts told NBC 5 Investigates that the roadway needs to be changed to slow high-speed traffic on the road, which transitions from a freeway into a city street. Our reporting has also documented a lack of safe places for pedestrians to cross, leaving many to seek refuge on narrow medians as they attempt to get to the other side of the street. Sections of the road also lack modern curbs to separate the sidewalks from the street.

It is unclear if any of those changes would have helped prevent Friday’s crash, as police said it was early in their investigation.

After NBC 5 Investigates exposed the high number of traffic deaths on Loop 12. State Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, called a community meeting in May to bring together the region’s top transportation officials. They have pledged to address the dangers swiftly.

On Wednesday, the Dallas City Council is expected to vote to lower the speed limit on sections of Loop 12, including portions of E. Ledbetter Drive.

A review of TxDOT crash data shows there have been 15 fatal crashes on Loop 12 in the first nine months of 2024, making it the deadliest in the city again this year. Six of the dead are pedestrians, including the student killed Friday.

On Sunday night, NBC 5 will air a special report on NBC 5 News at 10 p.m. detailing the efforts underway to address traffic dangers on Loop 12.