Dallas

Dallas ISD middle school student hit, killed by car on E. Ledbetter Drive/Loop 12

The student killed Friday is one of six pedestrians killed this year on a dangerous stretch of Loop 12

By Scott Friedman and Eva Parks

The intersection of East Ledbetter Road/Loop 12 and Marsalis Avenue in Southern Dallas, Sept. 6, 2024.
NBC 5 News

Dallas police are investigating the death of a teenager who died Friday morning after being hit by a car on E. Ledbetter Drive near Marsalis Avenue.

A Dallas ISD spokeswoman confirmed the teen was a Boude Storey Middle School student walking to school when the crash occurred a little before 8 a.m.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Police said the teen was transported to a local hospital, where he died, and that the driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police have not confirmed the cause of the crash, and it's unclear if the driver will face any charges.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

LOOP 12 IS THE DEADLIEST ROADWAY IN DALLAS

East Ledbetter Drive is part of Loop 12, the deadliest roadway for traffic crashes in Dallas, according to an analysis of TxDOT crash data by NBC 5 Investigates.

For months, the NBC 5 Investigates series “Driven to Death” has highlighted the dangers of Loop 12. Safety experts told NBC 5 Investigates that the roadway needs to be changed to slow high-speed traffic on the road, which transitions from a freeway into a city street. Our reporting has also documented a lack of safe places for pedestrians to cross, leaving many to seek refuge on narrow medians as they attempt to get to the other side of the street. Sections of the road also lack modern curbs to separate the sidewalks from the street.

It is unclear if any of those changes would have helped prevent Friday’s crash, as police said it was early in their investigation.

After NBC 5 Investigates exposed the high number of traffic deaths on Loop 12. State Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, called a community meeting in May to bring together the region’s top transportation officials. They have pledged to address the dangers swiftly.

On Wednesday, the Dallas City Council is expected to vote to lower the speed limit on sections of Loop 12, including portions of E. Ledbetter Drive.

A review of TxDOT crash data shows there have been 15 fatal crashes on Loop 12 in the first nine months of 2024, making it the deadliest in the city again this year. Six of the dead are pedestrians, including the student killed Friday.

On Sunday night, NBC 5 will air a special report on NBC 5 News at 10 p.m. detailing the efforts underway to address traffic dangers on Loop 12.

DRIVEN TO DEATH

driven to death Nov 2, 2023

Dallas traffic death rate worst among 10 largest U.S. cities

driven to death Nov 6, 2023

Dallas plan to cut traffic deaths rolls slowly years after council OK'd ‘Vision Zero'

driven to death Nov 7, 2023

Dallas City Council members question lack of progress on ‘Vision Zero' traffic safety plan

driven to death Nov 8, 2023

Can a Canadian city be a model for Dallas when it comes to road safety?

driven to death Nov 9, 2023

Experts question if high speed limits and bad road designs add to Dallas traffic deaths

driven to death Nov 17, 2023

With speed the leading cause of Dallas traffic deaths, where are the police?

Dallas Jan 30

$500M Dallas transportation bond proposal devotes less than 2% to ‘Vision Zero' road safety plan

nbc 5 investigates Dec 13, 2023

One dangerous Dallas street will get a ‘road diet' with federal funds

Dallas Jan 31

Dallas council members question ‘minimal' Vision Zero road safety funding in bond plan

Fort Worth Feb 6

Fort Worth fatal crashes up 31% in five years as city talks ‘Vision Zero'

driven to death Feb 6

Dallas intersection where NBC 5 highlighted pedestrian dangers gets a new crosswalk

driven to death Feb 7

Draft traffic study suggests major changes to slow speedy drivers on Ferguson Road in far East Dallas

driven to death Feb 14

Five pedestrians killed in 11 months on less than a mile of Loop 12, prompting calls for change

driven to death Feb 16

State senator pledges action after NBC 5 investigation highlights deaths on Loop 12

driven to death Feb 20

Dallas ‘Vision Zero' road safety progress questioned at city council briefing

driven to death Feb 21

‘It could have killed someone' Dallas residents beg for protection from dangerous drivers on NW Hwy

driven to death Feb 28

Dallas Dept. of Transportation misses deadlines for responding to road complaints thousands of times

driven to death Feb 29

Dallas residents hear city's plan to address traffic dangers on Ferguson Road

driven to death Mar 27

DART considers moving bus stops to areas safer for pedestrians

driven to death Apr 3

Dallas City Council questions how to accelerate road safety plan

traffic May 1

Could your phone help save you from a wrong-way driver?

Fort Worth May 15

Fort Worth streets identified as dangerous years ago are still among the most deadly

This article tagged under:

Dallasdriven to death
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us