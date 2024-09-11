driven to death

Dallas lowers speed limit on Central Expwy after NBC 5 Investigates reveals extreme speeds

The new, lower speed limit will be enforceable once TxDOT installs new signs

By Scott Friedman, Eva Parks, Edward Ayala, Don Peritz, Jr. and Frank Heinz

NBC 5 Investigates clocks a driver going 133 mph on Central Expressway in Dallas.
Edward Ayala, NBC 5 Investigates

The Dallas City Council voted Wednesday to reduce the speed limit on a portion of U.S. 75 Central Expressway after NBC 5 Investigates shined a light on extreme speeds and speed-related crashes on that roadway.

The speed limit from Mockingbird Lane to Woodall Rodgers Freeway will be reduced from 70 mph to 65 mph. The Texas Department of Transportation said in a statement to NBC 5 Investigates that it would install new signs following the council’s vote, and the 65 mph speed limit would then become enforceable.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Councilmember Paul E. Ridley petitioned the state to conduct a speed study on Central Expressway after NBC 5 Investigates clocked drivers at speeds above 120 and even 130 mph on a Monday evening.

Last fall, the NBC 5 Investigates series “Driven to Death” revealed that at least 18 people died and 78 more were seriously injured in speed-related crashes alone on Central Expressway in Dallas in less than five years.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Road safety experts interviewed by NBC 5 Investigates said the 70 mph speed limit was unusually high for a freeway running into the heart of a major U.S. city. TxDOT increased the limit from 65 mph to 70 mph nine years ago, saying the higher speeds would help alleviate congestion.

Central Expressway also received national attention for high speeds in March after a crash involving Kansas City Chief’s wide receiver Rashee Rice. Police said Rice was driving a Lamborghini at 119 mph in the seconds before a crash that injured at least four people.

NBC 5 Investigates has reported that the number of speeding tickets written on Central Expressway declined 70% from 2019 to 2021. That number increased in the next year but was still down about 30% compared to 2019 numbers. Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia said the department has stepped up enforcement on Central Expressway recently but still lacks the staffing levels it needs to enforce speeds as consistently as he would like.

Road safety experts said speed limit changes may not be enough to change driving behavior on roads like Central and that roadway design improvements and increased enforcement may be necessary to gain more compliance.

However, a lower speed limit will allow police to write more substantial tickets at a lower speed threshold. With a 65 mph speed limit, drivers could be arrested and their vehicles impounded for traveling above 95 mph.

NBC 5 Investigates conducted a three hour test on a Monday night earlier this year. Between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., we observed at least a dozen vehicles traveling above 100 mph.

DRIVEN TO DEATH

driven to death Nov 2, 2023

Dallas traffic death rate worst among 10 largest U.S. cities

driven to death Nov 6, 2023

Dallas plan to cut traffic deaths rolls slowly years after council OK'd ‘Vision Zero'

driven to death Nov 7, 2023

Dallas City Council members question lack of progress on ‘Vision Zero' traffic safety plan

driven to death Nov 8, 2023

Can a Canadian city be a model for Dallas when it comes to road safety?

driven to death Nov 9, 2023

Experts question if high speed limits and bad road designs add to Dallas traffic deaths

driven to death Nov 17, 2023

With speed the leading cause of Dallas traffic deaths, where are the police?

Dallas Jan 30

$500M Dallas transportation bond proposal devotes less than 2% to ‘Vision Zero' road safety plan

nbc 5 investigates Dec 13, 2023

One dangerous Dallas street will get a ‘road diet' with federal funds

Dallas Jan 31

Dallas council members question ‘minimal' Vision Zero road safety funding in bond plan

Fort Worth Feb 6

Fort Worth fatal crashes up 31% in five years as city talks ‘Vision Zero'

driven to death Feb 6

Dallas intersection where NBC 5 highlighted pedestrian dangers gets a new crosswalk

driven to death Feb 7

Draft traffic study suggests major changes to slow speedy drivers on Ferguson Road in far East Dallas

driven to death Feb 14

Five pedestrians killed in 11 months on less than a mile of Loop 12, prompting calls for change

driven to death Feb 16

State senator pledges action after NBC 5 investigation highlights deaths on Loop 12

driven to death Feb 20

Dallas ‘Vision Zero' road safety progress questioned at city council briefing

driven to death Feb 21

‘It could have killed someone' Dallas residents beg for protection from dangerous drivers on NW Hwy

driven to death Feb 28

Dallas Dept. of Transportation misses deadlines for responding to road complaints thousands of times

driven to death Feb 29

Dallas residents hear city's plan to address traffic dangers on Ferguson Road

driven to death Mar 27

DART considers moving bus stops to areas safer for pedestrians

driven to death Apr 3

Dallas City Council questions how to accelerate road safety plan

traffic May 1

Could your phone help save you from a wrong-way driver?

Fort Worth May 15

Fort Worth streets identified as dangerous years ago are still among the most deadly

Dallas May 22

Triple-digit speeds on Central raise concerns about expressway turned speedway

driven to death Aug 28

Dallas considers lowering speed limits on city's deadliest road

Dallas Sep 6

Passenger in car that hit & killed student on E. Ledbetter Drive/Loop 12 charged with murder: DPD

driven to death Sep 8

Dozens of 'emergency' traffic safety changes planned for Loop 12

This article tagged under:

driven to deathDallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us