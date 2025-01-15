Dallas teen on trial accused of killing 17-year-old girlfriend, Lancaster High drill team member

The trial is underway in the case of a Dallas teen charged with murdering his 17-year-old girlfriend last January.

Police say victim Ikea Hood was shot and killed by 18-year-old Trevon Wright at Hood’s family home.

Hood was a junior student on the Tigerette drill team at Lancaster High School - and she’d had a baby girl three weeks before her death.

In front of a Dallas judge today, Tequoya Lester described the moment she found her daughter dead in her bedroom on a Sunday morning.

“Yeah, that’s the window,” Lester said through tears as prosecutors showed pictures of the crime scene. “I don’t want to see it.”

On January 7 last year, police said 17-year-old Ikea Hood was shot and killed in her family’s home on Grambling Drive.

Hood was shot feet away from her three-week-old baby girl, her first child.

US Marshals arrested Trevon Wright, who was 17 at the time of the incident.

Hood’s family told NBC 5 that Wright and Hood had been dating but broke things off after Hood discovered through a paternity test that Wright wasn’t the father of her baby.

In an arrest affidavit, Lester said Wright was at her home visiting Hood and the baby – when a gunshot sounded from Hood’s bedroom.

Lester said the door was locked so she went outside and climbed halfway through the window – finding Wright gone and her daughter unmoving.

“I rolled her over, she was laying on her side, I rolled her over,” Hood said.

Wright was charged with first-degree murder.

In defending him today, Wright’s attorney argued that no one saw his client pull the trigger.

“You tried to figure [what happened] out because you were not in the room when the gun discharged, correct?” Wright’s attorney asked Lester while she was on the stand.

“Correct,” she responded.

“Alright, thank you ma’am,” the defense attorney concluded.

NBC 5 spoke with a trial expert not involved in the case who told us the emotional testimony from Hood’s family could significantly impact the jurors.

“I can tell you that when a particularly sympathetic victim or family member of a victim testifies, it can sway jurors to go in a direction they might otherwise not go in,” said Quentin Brogdon, the former president of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association. “That absolutely is the case.”

For the victim’s family, Tuesday marked the start of a difficult process: wading back through one of the worst days of their lives.

“I’m having to relive this all over again,” said Lester.