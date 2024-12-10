Dallas

Two women shot in Dallas ride-share, one in critical condition, police say

Two women were shot while in a ride-share in the 2900 block of N. Stemmons Service Road early Saturday morning

By Lauren Harper

NBCDFW.com

Two ride-share passengers are in the hospital after they were shot in central Dallas, authorities say.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of North Stemmons Service Road on Saturday at about 5 a.m.

Dallas Police confirmed the two women were passengers in a rideshare when they were shot.

Officers at the scene found two female passengers, ages 20 and 37, with gunshot wounds. Police did not provide any information on the driver of the rideshare.

Dallas Fire and Rescue transported both women to a local hospital. According to police, one victim is in critical condition and the other is stable.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time. They did not release the victims' identities or a potential motive for the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

Dallas
