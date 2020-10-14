Dallas

Dallas Resident Claims $1 Million Texas Lottery Scratch Ticket Prize

The winning ticket was purchased at Albertsons #4105 in Dallas

A Dallas resident has claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire.

The winning ticket was purchased at Albertsons #4105, located at 4625 Frankford Road in Dallas.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. 

The latest news from around North Texas.

This ticket was the 25th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game, which offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.

