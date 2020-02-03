Dallas

Dallas Prosecutors, Federal Agents to Reveal Results of Online Gambling Investigation

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot and HSI Special Agent Ryan Spradlin will present the assets seized during an investigation at a news conference Monday

By Hannah Jones

NBC 5 News

Local and federal officials on Monday are set to reveal the results of an international online gambling investigation, authorities say.

Department of Homeland Security officials say the "proceeds seized after a successful joint criminal investigation" will be revealed in a 10:30 a.m. news conference from the department's Dallas headquarters. It will be streamed live in the player above.

Ryan L. Spradlin, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Dallas and Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot are expected to be in attendance.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 4 mins ago

1 Dead After Single Vehicle Crash in Arlington

Arlington 1 hour ago

Guns N’ Roses to Perform at Globe Life Field During Summer 2020

The District Attorney's Office is a member of the Homeland Security Investigations Financial Crimes Task Force.

No further information was made available.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

DallasJohn Creuzot
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us