Dallas Prosecutors, Federal Agents to Reveal Results of Online Gambling Investigation

Local and federal officials on Monday are set to reveal the results of an international online gambling investigation, authorities say.

Department of Homeland Security officials say the "proceeds seized after a successful joint criminal investigation" will be revealed in a 10:30 a.m. news conference from the department's Dallas headquarters. It will be streamed live in the player above.

Ryan L. Spradlin, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Dallas and Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot are expected to be in attendance.

The District Attorney's Office is a member of the Homeland Security Investigations Financial Crimes Task Force.

No further information was made available.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest on this developing story.