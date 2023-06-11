Dallas Police to host informational meetings on new reporting system

The Dallas Police Department will change the way it receives reports for non-emergency offenses. The system is expected to roll out early next month, but community briefings will start this week

The plan is to have mandatory online reporting of certain non-emergency offenses through the Dallas Online Reporting System. This is expected to free up officers to respond to high-priority calls. The city said making the switch could free up some 135,000 patrol hours, which is the equivalent of 65 full-time officers.

The transition will begin on July 3, but this week, Dallas Police will start community outreach to get people familiar with how the system will work.

The City’s Public Safety Committee supports the change, as the city continues to look at reducing violent crime in high-risk areas.

Outreach and education will begin June 15. Dallas PD will host its first informational at Jack Evans Headquarters at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Department leaders are expected to be in attendance to answer questions.