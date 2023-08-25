Dallas

Dallas Police seize tiger, chickens, dogs in animal cruelty investigation

By Frank Heinz

Dallas Police

Dallas Police say a tiger was among the animals seized Friday during an ongoing animal cruelty investigation.

In a statement Friday afternoon, police said four search warrants were served at a residence along Johnson Lane.

At the home, an enclosure was found with a tiger inside. Elsewhere on the property police found dogs, roosters and chickens. Police did not say how many other animals were found or share any details about their conditions.

Police also did not say if anyone was arrested though they did say charges are pending. The investigation into the cruelty case is ongoing.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Texas Parks And Wildlife Department, the Dallas Zoo and Dallas Animal Services are all helping with either the investigation or in the care of the animals.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas PoliceDallas CountyanimalsAnimal cruelty
