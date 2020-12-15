Dallas Police Searching for Critical Missing Person Last Seen on Monday

The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person who was last seen on Monday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, George Edward Favors was last seen leaving 631 Edgedale Drive in his 2011 gray Ford F150 pickup truck with Texas license plate number BB60941 at about 1:00 p.m.

Police said he may be confused and in need of assistance.

Favors is described as a 75-year-old Black male with black hair and brown eyes, police said. He is about 5'11" and weighs about 330 pounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of George Favors, please call 911 or the Dallas Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.