Dallas Police Searching for 94-Year-Old Critical Missing Man

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 94-year-old critical missing man.

According to police, Hollis Hall was last seen in the 7300 block of La Bolsa Drive at approximately 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said Hall was last seen in a gold/green Ford Windstar van with the Texas license plate BY2J686.

Hall may be confused and in need of assistance, police said.

According to police, Hall is described as 5'6″ and 135 pounds with brown eyes, and gray/brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hall is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or 214-671-4268.