Dallas police officer who shot at a murder suspect Monday dies by suicide

Dallas Police say a veteran officer involved in the deadly shooting of a murder suspect on Monday died by suicide.

NBC 5 confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Dallas Police Department confirmed Officer Matthew Bacon, an 18-year veteran, died of an apparent suicide.

Bacon was one of two Dallas Police officers named in an officer-involved shooting on South Tyler Street Monday morning.

Dallas Police said the officers joined other agencies, including the U.S. Marshal Service, to carry out an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Corey Thomas.

Thomas, who was wanted for murder, was inside a pickup truck when officers approached and tried to stop any possible escape by blocking his path with their vehicles.

A preliminary investigation determined Thomas pointed a gun at the officers and they opened fire, killing him.

Two days later the news of Bacon’s death was confirmed.

Ray Schufford is a former first responder and founder of 2 The Next Shift, which supports police and firefighters in their mental health needs. Schufford is not involved with the investigation into the shooting, nor could he speak to the specifics of Bacon’s case. However, decades of experience with first responders gives him critical insight.

“I would tell that first responder to reach out and talk to someone, anyone willing to help and someone who is willing to build a relationship with you,” he said. “Because they deal with so much.”

No additional information has been released on the officer.

Concurrent investigations into the Aug. 7 shooting involving police are being done by both the U.S. Marshals Service and Dallas Police Department. Police said a total of four officers fired their service weapons that day. None of the officers involved were wearing body-worn cameras at the time.