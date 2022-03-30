Dallas Police Need Help Identifying Dog Shooting Suspect

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the person who shot a brown Pitbull mix.

According to Dallas police, the shooting happened near 3400 Jordan Valley Road in late January 2022.

Police said the dog survived the shooting and is receiving medical care.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect involved in this shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373- 8477.

Those with information can also contact Detective Cathy Blanchard with the Dallas Police Department's Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-670-7694 or via email at cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com.