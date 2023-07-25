Dallas Police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer that took place near Love Field Tuesday afternoon.

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon, saying he'd share what he knew up to this point of the investigation and promised to release more information later in the week.

Garcia said police officers working in the northwest part of the city were conducting surveillance on a stolen U-Haul truck when they saw a man get into the cab. Garcia said the man spotted the officers watching him and rammed the truck into their surveillance vehicle.

The driver then tried to escape, leading police on a chase down the Dallas North Tollway. The driver exited near Love Field and ended up crashing along the 7200 block of Lemmon Avenue.

Garcia said the man then got out of the crashed U-Haul and ran toward a building near the airport. As he was about to enter the building, Garcia said the man turned and fired at the pursuing officer.

The officer returned fire, striking the man at least once.

The chief said the man was soon taken into custody but did not reveal anything about his condition after the shooting.

The chief said the investigation into the pursuit and shooting is ongoing and that more information will be shared during a news conference on Friday.