Dallas Police, Fire Departments to address overtime dilemma in city council briefing Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, Dallas city leaders will learn more about a serious problem impacting the city's budget – overtime pay for police and firefighters.

Last year, both departments exceeded overtime budgets by millions of dollars, simply because there is not enough staff to cover the work that needs to be done.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the overtime situation is so crucial that last year, the highest-paid DPD officer wasn't the chief. It was a patrol sergeant who brought home over $300,000, more than half of that from overtime work.

In 2023, the city spent $11 million more than budgeted for police overtime and an extra $13 million for the fire department last year. Both departments blame the issue on fewer workers and a steady demand for services.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Click here to read more from the Dallas Morning News.

During the city council briefing on Tuesday, Dallas police are giving the council a rundown on the overtime reality this fiscal year and their battle plan for solutions.

Priority 1 calls have increased 26 percent since 2018 but sworn officers only went up by 2 percent. DPD is projecting 55 million in overtime this fiscal year and to cover that, the city needs to hire an additional 451 officers.

DPD listed several overtime solutions in its council report, including:

Evaluating a pilot program for recruiting incentives

Exploring other options to boost retention

Making some adjustments to shifts and changing some policies within the timecard procedures

Looking at having civilian workers within the city to help with the administrative workload for sworn officers.

Click here to view the full presentation by DPD.

Dallas isn't alone in this overtime dilemma.

Chicago, San Diego, and Minneapolis have seen similar overtime surges.

The Dallas Fire Department is also addressing its overtime issues.

They're concerned because 20% of the firefighters on staff are eligible to retire and a separate 34% have five years of experience or less. They want to recruit 60 more firefighters.

The department already reduced the number of college hours required to become one.

Dallas Fire is also hoping to increase mental health and wellness programs to retain staff, develop more internal leaders in the department, and more easily allow people to transfer within the department.

All of this will also be up for discussion Tuesday at city hall.