Dallas Police Department Addresses Bed Bug Problem at Patrol Stations

Police officers have discovered bed bugs at multiple patrol stations in Dallas

By Hannah Jones

Bed bugs have been found at several Dallas Police Department patrol stations, and police are taking action.

According to a statement from Mike Mata, the president of the Dallas Police Association, bed bugs were discovered at the Southeast and Northeast patrol divisions.

Mata said that the Dallas Police Dpeartment is taking the bed bug problem seriously and is taking steps to remedy it.

The department has hired professionals to prevent any further occurrences of bed bugs, Mata said.

Mata said in his statement that this action will hopefully limit the number of patrol vehicles effected.

