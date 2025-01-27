DNA evidence ties man to cold case murder after four decades, police say

Dallas police say a man is in custody, charged in a cold case murder dating back to December 1981.

Police said 83-year-old Willie Jones was taken into custody on Jan. 16 for a parole violation related to a sexual assault. Investigators said a DNA sample taken tied Jones to the murder of Virginia White.

White was 81 years old when she was found murdered in her home on the 4100 block of Furey Street on Dec. 14, 1981.

Dallas police said Jones, who was 40 at the time of White's death, has been charged with capital murder. Police didn't reveal any other information about the evidence or the murder investigation.

A bond amount has not been set for Jones and its unclear if he's obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.