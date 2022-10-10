Dallas Police Chief Elected President of Major Cities Chiefs Association

Dallas police Chief Eddie García was elected president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, an organization of police executives from across the United States and Canada, he announced Monday to all department employees.

The position, effective immediately, places Dallas’ top cop at the helm of an organization that brings together law-enforcement leaders from many of the largest cities in North America to discuss ideas, strategies and research, and also advocate for public safety policies and funding from government officials.

The group includes leaders of law-enforcement agencies in cities including Austin, Chicago, Denver, El Paso, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City and San Antonio.

