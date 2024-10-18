Dallas PD interim chief starts Friday, Garcia leaves Nov. 1

On Friday, the Dallas Police Department will start a transition in leadership.

Executive Assistant Chief Michael Igo will start as interim police chief at the close of business with outgoing chief Eddie Garcia’s official last day on Nov. 1.

Igo has been with the Dallas Police Department for more than three decades. According to the city, he was first promoted to senior corporal in 1997 and went on to become a sergeant, lieutenant, major, deputy chief, and assistant chief before his appointment to executive assistant chief in January 2024.

Garcia will then become an Assistant City Manager in Austin starting Nov. 4.

The Dallas Police Department didn’t give any insight into Garcia’s role between Oct. 18 and Nov. 1.