Dallas paletero man dies after being hit by a truck

Ice cream vendor was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by a passing driver, Dallas Police say

A 51-year-old man pushing an ice cream cart was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a pickup while crossing the street.

Dallas Police said 51-year-old Luis DiosDado Munoz was walking down Buckner Boulevard near Loma Garden Avenue with his paletero cart at about 8:40 p.m. when he was struck by a passing pickup.

The ice cream vendor was taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to an area hospital where he later died.

The driver that struck Munoz stayed at the scene. Police said Munoz was not in a crosswalk when he was struck by the pickup.

An investigation is underway and police have not said if the driver is expected to file any charges.

Dallas Police investigate a fatal crash involving a paletero man, July 26, 2023.

