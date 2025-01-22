Several North Texas nonprofits joined forces to host the Dream Builders Market, an event designed to empower foster youth transitioning to adulthood. Greater Than Expectations, La La Land Foundation, Behind Every Door, and other community partners collaborated to provide essential resources and mentorship for young adults preparing to age out of foster care.

More than 50 foster youth aged 16 to 25 attended the resource fair at the Cedar Crest Community Center. The Dream Builders Market offered them a unique opportunity to access career readiness workshops, financial guidance, and mental health support. The event also provided practical items, including care packages, clothing, and free laptops from Compudopt to support their journey toward independence.

"The Dream Builders Market is about ensuring foster youth have the tools they need to build a strong foundation for their future,” said Dr. Crystal Ward, founder of Greater Than Expectations. “We’re dedicated to creating a space where these young adults feel valued and supported as they step into their independence.”

Danyell Wells, executive director of La La Land Foundation, emphasized the event's empowering atmosphere. “Our market gives youth more than a shopping experience—it’s a place of dignity, choice, and empowerment. We want them to leave knowing they have the power to choose and a supportive community behind them,” she said.

The event featured a resource fair where attendees connected with organizations offering education and financial planning services, along with workshops led by professionals focusing on career preparation and mental health. A key highlight of the Dream Builders Market was a special court session led by the Honorable Judge Gonzales of the Dallas County Child and Permanency Court. During the session, 30 foster youth had the chance to address legal concerns, reinforcing their support system as they transition into adulthood.