Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks partner with Raising Canes for ‘Winter Warm Up' clothing drive

By NBCDFW Staff

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are partnering with Raising Canes to host a drive collecting warm winter clothing for families in need.

Those who want to participate in the "Winter Warm Up" can donate new and gently used coats between now and January 19.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Winter items can be donated at participating Raising Cane’s locations listed below.

Those who donate will receive a free lemonade for donating a warm winter item.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

For additional information, click here.

AddressCitySTZip
4100 Beltline RdAddisonTX75001
190 E Stacy RdAllenTX75002
3765 S Cooper StArlingtonTX76015
1322 North Collin StArlingtonTX76011
12320 Lake June RdBalch SpringsTX75180
8506 Benbrook BlvdBenbrookTX76126
824 SW Wilshire BlvdBurlesonTX76028
2672 Old Denton RdCarroltonTX75007
380 North J Elmer Weaver FwyCedar HillTX75104
1605 W Henderson StCleburneTX76033
11620 US 380Cross RoadsTX76227
5030 Greenville AveDallasTX75206
13350 Dallas Pkwy, Suite 3680DallasTX75240
8150 S Hampton RdDallasTX75232
2255 West Northwest HighwayDallasTX75220
5201 Ross AveDallasTX75206
2503 West Mockingbird LaneDallasTX75235
7345 Gaston AvenueDallasTX75214
11818 Webb Chapel RdDallasTX75234
701 W Illinois AveDallasTX75224
4400 S Hampton RdDallasTX75232
7651 Campbell RoadDallasTX75248
11748 N Central ExpresswayDallasTX75243
2705 West University DrDentonTX76201
1511 South Loop 288DentonTX76205
2901 State Hwy 121EulessTX76039
521 S. Industrial Blvd.EulessTX76040
3205 Justin RdFlower MoundTX75028
100 N FM 548ForneyTX75126
8801 N. FredewayFort WorthTX76177
4501 W Bailey Boswell RoadFort WorthTX76179
3700 State Hwy 114Fort WorthTX76177
5729 S Hulen StFort WorthTX76132
1527 S UniversityFort WorthTX76107
2949 E Berry StFort WorthTX76105
5544 McPherson BlvdFort WorthTX76123
3890 Preston RdFriscoTX75034
5220 Eldorado PkwyFriscoTX75033
6311 Custer RdFriscoTX75035
5688 FM 423FriscoTX75036
1102 East Northwest HwyGarlandTX75041
5370 N Garland AveGarlandTX75040
1041 E US Hwy 377GranburyTX76048
2960 West Camp Wisdom RoadGrand PrairieTX75052
3158 S Hwy 161Grand PrairieTX75052
776 Grapevine HwyHurstTX76054
7955 N McArthur BlvdIrvingTX75063
961 Keller PkwyKellerTX76248
720 Hebron PkwyLewisvilleTX75057
1026 W Main StLewisvilleTX75067
1720 N Hwy 157MansfieldTX76063
3151 E Broad St.MansfieldTX76063
1902 N Central ExpyMcKinneyTX75070
1980 N Town East BlvdMesquiteTX75150
120 W FM 544MurphyTX75094
5036 Rufe Snow DrNorth Richland HillsTX76180
6513 West Park RdPlanoTX75093
6060 Coit RdPlanoTX75023
1000 W 15th StPlanoTX75075
6010 Avenue KPlanoTX75074
4760 W. University DriveProsperTX75078
320 S Plano RdRichardsonTX75081
1114 IH30RockwallTX75087
4509 Lakeview PkwyRowlettTX75088
1360 FM Rd 148TerrellTX75160
3851 Plano PkwyThe ColonyTX75056
1600 Dallas HighwayWaxahachieTX75165
1824 S Main StWeatherfordTX76086
6407 Westworth BlvdWestworth VillageTX76114

This article tagged under:

Dallas Mavericks
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us