Dallas Mavericks partner with Raising Canes for ‘Winter Warm Up' clothing drive

The Dallas Mavericks are partnering with Raising Canes to host a drive collecting warm winter clothing for families in need.
Those who want to participate in the "Winter Warm Up" can donate new and gently used coats between now and January 19.
Winter items can be donated at participating Raising Cane’s locations listed below.
Those who donate will receive a free lemonade for donating a warm winter item.
|Address
|City
|ST
|Zip
|4100 Beltline Rd
|Addison
|TX
|75001
|190 E Stacy Rd
|Allen
|TX
|75002
|3765 S Cooper St
|Arlington
|TX
|76015
|1322 North Collin St
|Arlington
|TX
|76011
|12320 Lake June Rd
|Balch Springs
|TX
|75180
|8506 Benbrook Blvd
|Benbrook
|TX
|76126
|824 SW Wilshire Blvd
|Burleson
|TX
|76028
|2672 Old Denton Rd
|Carrolton
|TX
|75007
|380 North J Elmer Weaver Fwy
|Cedar Hill
|TX
|75104
|1605 W Henderson St
|Cleburne
|TX
|76033
|11620 US 380
|Cross Roads
|TX
|76227
|5030 Greenville Ave
|Dallas
|TX
|75206
|13350 Dallas Pkwy, Suite 3680
|Dallas
|TX
|75240
|8150 S Hampton Rd
|Dallas
|TX
|75232
|2255 West Northwest Highway
|Dallas
|TX
|75220
|5201 Ross Ave
|Dallas
|TX
|75206
|2503 West Mockingbird Lane
|Dallas
|TX
|75235
|7345 Gaston Avenue
|Dallas
|TX
|75214
|11818 Webb Chapel Rd
|Dallas
|TX
|75234
|701 W Illinois Ave
|Dallas
|TX
|75224
|4400 S Hampton Rd
|Dallas
|TX
|75232
|7651 Campbell Road
|Dallas
|TX
|75248
|11748 N Central Expressway
|Dallas
|TX
|75243
|2705 West University Dr
|Denton
|TX
|76201
|1511 South Loop 288
|Denton
|TX
|76205
|2901 State Hwy 121
|Euless
|TX
|76039
|521 S. Industrial Blvd.
|Euless
|TX
|76040
|3205 Justin Rd
|Flower Mound
|TX
|75028
|100 N FM 548
|Forney
|TX
|75126
|8801 N. Fredeway
|Fort Worth
|TX
|76177
|4501 W Bailey Boswell Road
|Fort Worth
|TX
|76179
|3700 State Hwy 114
|Fort Worth
|TX
|76177
|5729 S Hulen St
|Fort Worth
|TX
|76132
|1527 S University
|Fort Worth
|TX
|76107
|2949 E Berry St
|Fort Worth
|TX
|76105
|5544 McPherson Blvd
|Fort Worth
|TX
|76123
|3890 Preston Rd
|Frisco
|TX
|75034
|5220 Eldorado Pkwy
|Frisco
|TX
|75033
|6311 Custer Rd
|Frisco
|TX
|75035
|5688 FM 423
|Frisco
|TX
|75036
|1102 East Northwest Hwy
|Garland
|TX
|75041
|5370 N Garland Ave
|Garland
|TX
|75040
|1041 E US Hwy 377
|Granbury
|TX
|76048
|2960 West Camp Wisdom Road
|Grand Prairie
|TX
|75052
|3158 S Hwy 161
|Grand Prairie
|TX
|75052
|776 Grapevine Hwy
|Hurst
|TX
|76054
|7955 N McArthur Blvd
|Irving
|TX
|75063
|961 Keller Pkwy
|Keller
|TX
|76248
|720 Hebron Pkwy
|Lewisville
|TX
|75057
|1026 W Main St
|Lewisville
|TX
|75067
|1720 N Hwy 157
|Mansfield
|TX
|76063
|3151 E Broad St.
|Mansfield
|TX
|76063
|1902 N Central Expy
|McKinney
|TX
|75070
|1980 N Town East Blvd
|Mesquite
|TX
|75150
|120 W FM 544
|Murphy
|TX
|75094
|5036 Rufe Snow Dr
|North Richland Hills
|TX
|76180
|6513 West Park Rd
|Plano
|TX
|75093
|6060 Coit Rd
|Plano
|TX
|75023
|1000 W 15th St
|Plano
|TX
|75075
|6010 Avenue K
|Plano
|TX
|75074
|4760 W. University Drive
|Prosper
|TX
|75078
|320 S Plano Rd
|Richardson
|TX
|75081
|1114 IH30
|Rockwall
|TX
|75087
|4509 Lakeview Pkwy
|Rowlett
|TX
|75088
|1360 FM Rd 148
|Terrell
|TX
|75160
|3851 Plano Pkwy
|The Colony
|TX
|75056
|1600 Dallas Highway
|Waxahachie
|TX
|75165
|1824 S Main St
|Weatherford
|TX
|76086
|6407 Westworth Blvd
|Westworth Village
|TX
|76114