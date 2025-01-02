Dallas Mavericks partner with Raising Canes for ‘Winter Warm Up' clothing drive

The Dallas Mavericks are partnering with Raising Canes to host a drive collecting warm winter clothing for families in need.

Those who want to participate in the "Winter Warm Up" can donate new and gently used coats between now and January 19.

Winter items can be donated at participating Raising Cane’s locations listed below.

Those who donate will receive a free lemonade for donating a warm winter item.

For additional information, click here.