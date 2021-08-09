Dallas

Dallas Man Killed in Overnight Hit-And-Run Incident

NBC 5 News

A man is dead after a fatal hit-and-run in Dallas early Monday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to 6411 South Great Trinity Forest Way at approximately 3:36 a.m.

Police said the victim had been run over a several times before someone called police regarding the incident.

The victim, an adult male, died at the scene, police said.

The westbound lanes of Great Trinity Forest Way was closed at Longacre Lane while officers responded to the incident.

According to police, the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police Departmentcrashhit and run
