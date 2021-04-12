Dallas ISD Elementary School Teacher Charged With Possession of Child Pornography: Police

A Dallas ISD elementary school teacher was arrested Monday on a charge of possession of child pornography, police say.

Kevin Rayo, 26, was a first-grade teacher at Lakewood Elementary School on Hillbrook Street, Dallas police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Dallas Police Department

Police said they released information about his arrest because of his position at the school to notify parents and the general public.

Dallas ISD did not respond to a request for comment as of 9:50 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information about Rayo or who believes their child may have been victimized is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 214-275-1300.