Dallas housing committee recommends selling former downtown shelter building

A Dallas committee recommends selling a downtown property once used as a shelter.

The Housing and Homelessness Solutions Committee voted to recommend the sale of property at 711 S. Saint Paul to the full council later this week.

The property was purchased by the city of Dallas in 2020 with the intended use of allowing a shelter provider to operate in the location.

Family Gateway vacated the shelter in late 2023 as part of a planned transition to a new home in far north Dallas.

Since then, the property has suffered multiple incidents of vandalism and break-ins which required the city to retain a cleaning firm to remediate the biohazard waste throughout the building.

On Monday, District 2 Councilmember Jesse Moreno recommended selling the property as quickly as possible.

“This has been a problematic building and the discussions have already been had around selling this,” Moreno said.

“I think this will send a clear message to staff that it is a priority and we need to offload it as quickly as possible.”

The property on S. Saint Paul is one of five the city currently owns with the intention of being able to provide permanent supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness.

Some committee members recommended the city begin looking at selling some of the remaining properties, especially in cases where there is limited community support.

“We have to admit, as a city, we are terrible at developing property,” councilmember Cara Mendelsohn said.

“We have way too much property and not enough resources to deal with some of our challenges.”

One of the properties discussed Monday is the former hospital site on 2929 South Hampton Road in Oak Cliff. The plan to convert it into permanent supportive housing met neighbor opposition even before the council voted to purchase it for $6.5 million in 2022.

Councilmember Zarin Gracey says sentiment against the project has only grown in District 3, which covers parts of Oak Cliff, over the last two years.

Gracey advanced the idea Monday of selling the former hospital site to get another of the city owned properties for homeless housing at 4150 Independence Drive up and running.

“If we sell this property, yes we will take a loss,” Gracey said.

“But we will get more units in permanent supportive housing and address an immediate need in an area that needs it, clearly.”

The housing committee did not make a recommendation to the full council on the former hospital site. The city council is expected to discuss the future of the city-owned sites when it convenes Wednesday in its final meeting until August.