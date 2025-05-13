Alleged drunken driver crashes into East Dallas homes, alarming neighbors

An alleged drunken driver crashed into two homes late Saturday night in East Dallas, narrowly missing several parked cars and leaving neighbors shaken.

The crash occurred around 11:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of St. Francis Avenue. Dallas police arrested the driver, identified as 24-year-old Junior Abelino-Abelardo, and charged him with driving while intoxicated. He was also cited for driving without a license and failing to maintain financial responsibility.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Home surveillance footage from neighbor Daniel Robison captured the moment the vehicle sped up the street toward Ferguson Road.

Robison, who lives next door to the first home struck, said, “I just got home from work, and then I hear a loud bang. (In the video) We just see him come up on our curve. And I guess you can say he kind of slid a little bit. So, he just crashed straight into there.”

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The vehicle narrowly missed cars parked in driveways and along the street before crashing into the living room of Jose Juarez's home and then into his neighbor's house. “It was like thunder,” Juarez said. “Yeah, it was terrible.”

Juarez's living room corner is now covered with a tarp, and debris, including bricks, broken trees, and parts of the suspect's vehicle, remain scattered on the front lawn. Next door, bricks have been pushed into the structure, and some windows are boarded up.

“That's my bedroom right there with a cracked wall and a couple of windows (broken),” said Alfredo Salinas, who was not home with his wife at the time of the crash. “The car went through, so it was blocking my driveway. So, we couldn't get in.”

Salinas and his neighbors expressed concern, noting this isn't the first time a driver has crashed in the area. “I've been here for less than three years, and there's been three accidents,” Salinas said.

Salinas mentioned that a driver hit his daughter's car on a separate occasion. Juarez also recounted a previous incident in March when his vehicle was struck.

“This kind of crash is the second one. The first time they don't hit the house but my car,” Juarez said.

Three homes, including Juarez's, are situated along the curve. While signage, including stop signs and a winding road sign, warn drivers of the road ahead, neighbors believe more measures are needed.

“This is a traffic issue,” Salinas said. “This is a city issue.”

Salinas, Juarez, and several neighbors are advocating for speed bumps or other deterrents to be added.

“I have the message for the city. Next time, somebody could get hurt,” Salinas said. “Next time, it could be a casualty. We don't know.”

Salinas reported the incident to 311, and Juarez remains hopeful that the city will assist their neighborhood.

“We can’t sleep, you know, relax,” Juarez said. “Any noise we hear again, you know, it’s hard.”

NBC 5 contacted District 7 City Councilman Adam Bazaldua for comment on road safety projects in the area. As of Tuesday afternoon, NBC 5 had not received a response.