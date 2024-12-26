Dallas family needs public's help tracking down driver of pickup who hit woman and dog

A Dallas family wants to know who was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that hit Kim Thomas and her dog in the crosswalk as she was on a walk in her North Dallas neighborhood.

It happened at around 4 p.m. on Dec. 18. Thomas told her husband she was crossing Hillcrest Road at Churchill Way in the crosswalk with a green light when a pick-up truck hit her and her dog.

Video that appears to have captured the incident shows the moment of impact.

The driver left without stopping.

Police have spoken with witnesses and they're reviewing surveillance video.

Thomas suffered a broken left hip, broken collar bone, broken ankle, a fractured spine and several broken ribs.

Her dog Seve also needed extensive surgery on both hips according to the family.

Jeffery Thomas says besides hoping for help finding the driver, he hoped the public would include Kim and Seve in their Christmas prayers.

"Just prayer for a full recovery. She's going to be in the rehab center for a few weeks if not longer, and a full recovery for our dog. He is such an energetic happy dog, that this is just devastating to watch," said Jeffrey Thomas.