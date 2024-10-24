Dallas

Dallas firefighters battle apartment fire near Medical District

Dallas Fire Rescue responded to a one-alarm fire in Northwest Dallas on Thursday morning

By Sophia Beausoleil

Dallas Fire Rescue crews are working to put out an apartment fire in Northwest Dallas near the Medical District on Thursday morning.

According to officials, the fire started around 6:30 a.m. at 4619 Lake Ave. in Dallas near Maple Avenue.

NBC 5 crews observed multiple firefighters battling the blaze, several of whom were on the roof of the apartment that appeared to have sustained smoke damage.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. It is not clear if anyone was injured during the blaze.

