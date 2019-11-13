Dallas Fire-Rescue Investigates 4-Alarm Fire Near Fair Park

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to multiple 911 calls about a structure fire at 1805 Chestnut Street near the Fair Park area of Dallas, officials say.

Firefighters say then when they arrived, they observed flames coming from the side of a large warehouse.

According to officials, the firefighters tried putting out the blaze, but it was well in its advanced stages, so crews pulled back and requested a second alarm response.

The fire continued to escalate, eventually necessitating a fourth alarm. Nearly 100 firefighters used ground and arial lines to surround the building in an effort to put the flames out, officials say.

Firefighters say that the few people working at the food distribution warehouse when the fire began were able to make it out safely.

It is unknown if fire investigators will be able to gain entry to conduct thorough investigation due to the amount of damage sustained by the building.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.