Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland, local organization feed hundreds of families

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland and his charity, Bland Beyond Boundaries, helped make a Thanksgiving meal a reality for 500 families in North Texas. It was through a partnership with The Wilkinson Center for their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Basket Drive and Distribution on November 26.

“Bland Beyond Boundaries is focused on supporting underprivileged communities across the country with an emphasis on the youth,” Bland said. “We’re all about being resourceful and assisting young boys and girls in need, including those faced with food insecurity. We’re both thrilled and proud to partner with Wilkinson Center this holiday season to ensure that the families they serve have food on their table for Thanksgiving and beyond. We also look forward to partnering with Wilkinson Center on other programs and initiatives as we move forward that will help support families in need here in the Dallas area.”

The Bland Beyond Charities said they put on emphasis on addressing the socioeconomic and educational needs of the young people we serve, emphasizing the significance of education, physical fitness, and emotional well-being.

The Wilkinson Center organizers call the center a pathway to better things. For more than 40 years, their staff and volunteers have been committed to serving families for generations leading to employment, financial stability, and a path to getting food on the table for so many who may have otherwise gone without.

“We are so grateful to have the support of DaRon, his family, and his foundation for this year’s turkey basket drive and distribution,” Daley Ryan, executive director of the Wilkinson Center said. “For over 40 years, Wilkinson Center has been on the front lines of feeding our community, and it would not be possible without the generosity of individuals, companies, and organizations, like Bland Beyond Boundaries.”

More than 500 families will receive a basket that will include all the traditional food items for a delicious Thanksgiving Day meal, including a turkey, canned vegetables, stuffing, gravy, rolls, ingredients for a pie, paper products and more.