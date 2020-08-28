Dallas County To Accept Applicants for Emergency Housing Assistance Program

Applications are now re-opened for the city of Dallas's Emergency Housing Assistance Program, which provides short-term rental, mortgage and utility assistance to low-income Dallas County residents living outside of the city of Dallas.

Those residents who qualify can apply online here or by calling Dallas County Health and Human Services at 214-819-1968.

The EHAP, funded through the CARES Act, is intended for applicants who suffered an economic impact on or after March 1, according to the DCHHS website.

“Given that we are encouraging families to continue to stay home as much as possible right now, keeping people in their homes is especially critical,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director, in a statement. “As we continue to fight this virus, EHAP will help thousands of Dallas County families in need.”

Eligible applicants will be processed through a lottery system to determine order, the DCHHS said, and the closure of the pre-screening application process is not yet announced.

To see if you may qualify for assistance under EHAP, you can view a list of requirements here.