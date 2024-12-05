Dallas bar crowd rallies to pay for treatment for paralyzed Green Beret

As difficult as moving his own legs might be, each step is a blessing for Anthony Luciano.

Just two and a half years ago, doctors told him something as simple as sitting down for an interview might never be possible.

“A buddy needed trees removed. It was pretty close to his house so dangerous work. We did it for about three days. We got every single tree down except for the last tree,” said Luciano. “I don’t know what happened. Everything was safe. It was just a freak accident. As I was cutting the tree down, it fell the wrong way and it ended up falling on top of me and landing on me.”

Luciano woke in the hospital with a breathing tube.

His wife, Emily, shared the news that he’d been paralyzed from the neck down.

It was an improbable twist of fate for the Marine, turned Green Beret, who served tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He’d survived a strike from enemy mortar and received a Purple Heart.

At the time, Emily was pregnant with their third son.

That’s why Wednesday at Christie’s sports bar on Greenville Avenue, loved ones and strangers alike rallied around Luciano and his family.

“It was 17 years as a Green Beret, all these tours he’s done and a freak accident happens. It’s devastating that we as a society can’t do something to help him out,” said owner Ashton Christie.

Alongside Christie, Luciano’s sister Samantha Vail helped plan the three-hour event in which proceeds would go to Luciano’s stem cell therapy.

Luciano previously traveled to Tijuana for a first round, which along with physical therapy, he said helped him defy the odds, first standing, then taking steps and eventually walking across a room.

“I cry just thinking about it, but it’s incredible. Just to see him go from not being able to lift a hand or feed himself or drink a drink by himself to just that little bit of independence that he has, even though we have a long road ahead and a long way to go is just incredible. To give somebody who’s fought so hard, you know, for our country and for his family, you know, and he doesn’t give up, and for him to be able to do those things is just beyond incredible,” said Vail.

Stem cell therapy isn’t currently FDA-approved. Luciano has had to travel to Tijuana, Mexico to receive it, and the $55,000 cost per treatment isn’t covered by insurance.

While he said he’s grateful for the support, he’s hopeful the next administration could make the treatment available for more Americans.

For his own family, he’s staying focused on his next step.

“Let’s fight to get to those next parts where I can be with my little kids, play with them, help my wife out, teach them how to ride a bike, shoot a gun, fish, tie knots, all the things fathers should do. That’s what I think about now,” said Luciano.