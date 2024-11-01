A young cancer survivor was surprised in a big way in front of his kindergarten class at Merriman Park Elementary in Dallas Friday. The young cancer survivor and his fight will be celebrated on a big stage next spring.

After recess, 6-year-old Clayton Moorse was surprised in his classroom with confetti, a big balloon and a big ask.

Moorse was selected to walk the stage with a hero or celebrity of his choice at the Children's Cancer Fund gala next spring.

He may have been a little stunned but smiled bright in front of his friends.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Moorse was diagnosed with a Wilms Tumor on his left kidney in 2021. Doctors moved immediately to surgically remove it and then Clayton went through 34 rounds of chemotherapy and six rounds of radiation. He rang the "cancer free" bell in July of 2022 at Children's Medical Center.

When asked his treatment, Clayton recalled only happy memories. "At Children’s there was some candy every Saturday. My dad brought me donuts and there were Popsicles and these squirt things," he said with a smile.

Clayton is one of 20 cancer warriors chosen to walk the stage at the Children's Cancer fund gala. In year's past, football stars, Cinderella, firefighters, SWAT officers and superheroes have walked the stage to celebrate these kids.

The Dallas-based nonprofit's gala raises funds for pediatric cancer research and treatment programs.

"He is so confident and so resilient and so we felt really grateful that his positive attitude and his strength really did fuel us," Lauren Moorse, Clayton's mother said.

The Moorse family says they always celebrate clean scans but they're more determined than ever to pay it forward.

"He’s been through quite a bit. We feel fortunate to be on this side of it. We obviously tried to provide as much support as we could," Cody Moorse said.

NBC 5's Meredith Land was a part of the surprise in Dallas recently, she and Lori Jones will chair the Children's Cancer Fund gala in April of 2025.

Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott serve each year as honorary chairs for the gala. To learn more about Children's Cancer Fund or this year's gala on April 11th, click here.