Dallas-Born Teen Held by Border Patrol, ICE, Gets His U.S. Passport

By Obed Manuel - The Dallas Morning News

Francisco Erwin Galicia, the Dallas-born teen who was held for nearly a month by the U.S. Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is one major step closer to having his U.S. citizenship fully recognized by the U.S. government.

Galicia, whose story made national headlines and who is still technically facing ICE deportation proceedings, received his U.S. passport from the State Department by mail on Thursday, just days before his 19th birthday.

“Now I can travel without hassle. I can go see my grandma and family in Reynosa without being concerned about being stopped at the crossing point,” Galicia told The Dallas Morning News by phone Thursday night, just moments after returning home from soccer practice and seeing his U.S. passport.

