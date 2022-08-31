LIVE NOW: Dallas Black Police Association Denounces Racist Commemorative Coin

An emergency news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday will be streamed live in the player above.

The Black Police Association of Greater Dallas scheduled a press conference Wednesday to denounce a commemorative coin created to mark the 15th anniversary of the South Central Police Patrol Station.

BPA President Terrance Hopkins issued a press release Wednesday saying the press conference will address the “racist coin that was created and attempted to be distributed by a Dallas Police Officer.”

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia was invited to speak at the press conference.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The coin was initially advertised on a Dallas Police Association member site Tuesday with an officer’s name and $10 payment information to receive the coin.

The officer’s name is Caleb McCollum. Voice mail and text messages to the officer’s phone number were not immediately returned. A Dallas Police spokesperson confirms an Officer Caleb McCollum is currently assigned to Southwest Patrol.

A picture of the coin shared on social media depicted a Dallas Police badge with the words South Central on one side and on the backside a depiction of the Dallas skyline with the words Big T Plaza, a Southern Dallas shopping plaza, with a doughboy drug dealer with a gun, gold teeth and cash in hand. A police car is opposite a vehicle with large gold rims. A drug house is depicted at the bottom.

Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata said he immediately had the coin offer removed from the site as soon as he became aware of it Tuesday. Mata issued a statement:

“I’m a firm believer when a person or organization makes an error in judgment or mistake they must own it to move forward. Yesterday I became aware of a person posting a coin for sale on the members' site that offended some and an item that I too believe was in very poor taste and had no business being on the DPA members page. I do my very best to watch over the site and be aware of what is on it, but regrettably, I can’t monitor the page 24 hours a day and catch everything. I was contacted by a member who brought it to my attention and I immediately deleted it. I understand it’s my responsibility to maintain the moral compass of the DPA members page. In saying, I want to apologize to any person who was hurt or offended by the post and I promise to be more diligent in my duties to ensure that this organization and the media sites within it respects all members at Dallas Police Association FOP 716.”

The BPA press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.