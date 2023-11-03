Dallas-based mortgage giant Mr. Cooper hit in cyberattack

A Dallas-based mortgage loan servicer and originator with millions of customers said it was hit in a cyberattack this week.

Mortgage giant Mr. Cooper Group, formerly known as Nationstar Mortgage, said an unauthorized third party gained access to certain technology systems Tuesday and that it has launched an investigation and is working to restore its systems as soon as possible.

Mr. Cooper said it alerted customers through email, its website, social posts and by phone. It is actively investigating the event to determine if any customer information was compromised, and that if customers are impacted they will be notified and provided with identity protection services.

Click here for more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.