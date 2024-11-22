The Dallas Animal Shelter is once again over capacity and will offer free adoptions of dogs and cats on Saturday for families looking to add a new family member before the holidays.

On Friday, Nov. 22, the shelter reported being at 138% capacity for dogs, with 423 dogs sharing 307 kennels. The shelter also has 26 cats up for adoption.

To help find the dogs homes and clear some space in the shelter, DAS will host an event on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. called 'Moonlight Muttness' for people who wish to adopt a pet.

If you aren't looking to add a new member to your family permanently, the shelter will also be placing animals in homes for short-term fostering for the holiday season.

'Tis the season, and there is no better way to celebrate than with a loving pet by your side.