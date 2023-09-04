Crews respond to large fire at Dallas automotive shop

The Dallas Fire Department responded to a 3-alarm fire call at an automotive shop in southeast Dallas on Monday.

According to Dallas Fire Rescue, when firefighters arrived at the two-story commercial building they observed smoke and fire coming from the rear. They initiated an offensive fire attack, but because of the speed at which the flames were spreading, crews were ordered to exit the building and fight the fire defensively.

Second and third alarms were subsequently transmitted, resulting in approximately 60 - 70 firefighters on scene, to mitigate the situation. Four aerial ladder pipes were placed around the structure to drown it out until it was ultimately declared extinguished at 6:22 p.m.

Damage to the building was severe as the flames quickly spread into the second floor and out the roof shortly after DFR arrived. The majority of the roof collapsed into the structure leaving it mostly inaccessible.

Officials say no one was in the business, as it was recently vacated, so there were no injuries to report.

One firefighter was treated on scene for a lowered leg injury but was not taken to the hospital.

The cause of this fire is currently listed as undetermined.