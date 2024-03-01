Firefighter rescue teams are working to recover a person killed when they were buried in a trench collapse in a residential subdivision Friday afternoon.

Lewisville officials said contractors were working in the Indian Oaks subdivision on a city project when the trench collapsed near Wanderlust and Buffalo Bend drives, burying a person at about 2:20 p.m.

At about 4:10 p.m., city officials confirmed the contractor died.

Firefighters with the Lewisville Fire Department and Coppell Fire Department trench rescue team are working to secure the trench and recover the contractor's body.

The identity of the worker has not yet been released and no other information was available.

