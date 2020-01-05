Contempt of Court Charge Dismissed Against Dallas County DA

The contempt of court case filed against Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot has been dismissed, court records show.

The charge stemmed from a local television interview Creuzot gave before the Amber Guyger murder trial.

Dallas County Judge Tammy Kemp called the interview a direct violation of the gag order she issued due to the high-profile nature of the trial. The incident sparked national interest when Guyger fatally shot Botham Jean inside his own apartment in September 2018.

Creuzot argued he did not violate the gag order because the interview was vague.

According to NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News, both sides filed a motion Dec. 27 to dismiss the charge against Creuzot.