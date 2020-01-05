Dallas County

Contempt of Court Charge Dismissed Against Dallas County DA

4a sv-Creuzot swearing _KXASJWR6_2019-04-11-14-17-32
NBC 5 News

The contempt of court case filed against Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot has been dismissed, court records show.

The charge stemmed from a local television interview Creuzot gave before the Amber Guyger murder trial.

Dallas County Judge Tammy Kemp called the interview a direct violation of the gag order she issued due to the high-profile nature of the trial. The incident sparked national interest when Guyger fatally shot Botham Jean inside his own apartment in September 2018.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

church shooting 2 hours ago

Worshipers Return to White Settlement Church 1 Week After Deadly Shooting

Fort Worth 5 hours ago

Female Wounded in Crossfire Outside Party in Fort Worth

Creuzot argued he did not violate the gag order because the interview was vague.

According to NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News, both sides filed a motion Dec. 27 to dismiss the charge against Creuzot.

This article tagged under:

Dallas CountyAmber GuygerBotham JeanJohn CreuzotDALLAS COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us