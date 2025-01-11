As crews in Collin County worked to cleanup roadways, people found creative ways to go sledding in the snow

Compared to the rest of the metroplex, Collin County was one of the areas to see a good amount of snow that provided an opportunity for people to make snowmen and go sledding.

On Friday morning, people whose cars were parked outside had to add an extra step to their routine and scrape off snow after overnight snow blanketed cars.

The area had about at least three inches of snow, which became slush on the major roadways but remained passable.

There were slick spots, but even as the snow and ice melted, crews with the North Texas Tollway Authority, NTTA, continued to treat the Dallas North Tollway, 121 and other toll roads across the region.

Side streets and allies were a different story. Many Plano and Frisco neighborhoods looked like a winter wonderland. The snow-draped front lawns, driveways and flower beds.

Along Preston Road in Plano South of 121, horses trotted around in the fresh snow.

There wasn't much traffic on the roads since school and many businesses closed for the day.

People spent their snow day at Hoblitzelle Park near Hendrick Middle School. The hilly incline turned into a mini ski slope.

"It's cold and awesome!" said Helen Gao. "Well everybody’s sledding and there’s snow and we barely ever have snow and snowball fights and snowmen and it's awesome.”

A family from Dallas brought along friends to the park since they didn't accumulate as much in Dallas.

"We heard the snow was better here," said Quinn Greene with his friends. "We were hoping for a little more down in Dallas, but not that much."

"My parents are from Michigan, so this is a little bit, but it’s a lot for Texas, so it’s nice," said Asa Owens.

People young and old created memories.

"He seems to enjoy it, we couldn’t get him to come inside yesterday, so we’re back at it again," said Amanda Wood who brought her 1-and-a-half-year-old son, Flynn. "We’ve been sledding, we built a snowman at home, eating a lot of snow, love a good homemade snow cone."

People brought their best equipment to tackle the hill.

"I also came up with the idea of putting wax on the bottom of the sleds so we go faster," said Eli Owens.

Their creativity shined in the snow, from cardboard boxes to laundry baskets and swim tubes, North Texas found a way to have fun.

Some even had a good old-fashioned snowball fight.

An experience many will talk about for years to come.